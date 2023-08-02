Mustafa Ali Opens Up About Feeling Disrespected in WWE for Six Years Following Tense NXT Exchange

A WWE superstar recently opened up about feeling disrespected during their six-year tenure with the company, following a heated incident on this week's NXT on USA Network.

Mustafa Ali, who transferred to NXT from WWE's main roster in late May, was determined to confront North American Champion Dominik Mysterio after 'Dirty' Dom defeated both Ali and Wes Lee at the Great American Bash on July 30.

Despite not being pinned in the match, Ali felt the need for a rematch against Dom. Unfortunately, Axiom beat him to the opportunity and also sought the champion's attention.

Frustrated by his recent loss, Ali interrupted Axiom to speak with Dom, but this act of 'disrespect' did not sit well with Axiom, leading to a tense exchange of words between the two.

In the backstage interaction, Axiom accused Ali of being disrespectful, to which Ali retaliated by saying, "try being disrespected for six years."

Ali later shared the backstage confrontation on Twitter, using the same quote as the caption. This was not the first time Ali has been vocal about feeling underutilized during his WWE career. In early 2022, he even requested his release from the company, which was denied, leading to his return to TV in April of that year. Despite being featured more prominently, he still wasn't given a significant push.

The exchange hinted at a potential Axiom vs. Ali match, while Dominik's upcoming challenger will be Dragon Lee, who will have the support of Dominik's father, Rey Mysterio, in his corner next week.

💬 Share your thoughts on this report in the comment section below!