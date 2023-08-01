WWE NXT Preview for Tonight: Fallout from The Great American Bash 2023

Don't miss tonight's live edition of WWE NXT, coming to you from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, in the aftermath of The Great American Bash.

Exciting appearances are expected, with NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton teased to grace the event. Also, you can look forward to seeing the new NXT Tag Team Champions, Tony D'Angelo, making their presence felt. The intense feud between Bron Breakker and Von Wagner will likely take center stage once again.

The announced card for the night includes:

- Fallout from The Great American Bash

- A tag team match featuring Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon.

- A one-on-one encounter between Lyra Valkyria and Jacy Jayne.

- The highly-anticipated Schism interrogation segment aimed at uncovering the hidden "wolves" among the roster.

- An action-packed clash between Dijak and Eddy Thorpe.