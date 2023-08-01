WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

WWE NXT Preview for Tonight: Fallout from The Great American Bash 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 01, 2023

WWE NXT Preview for Tonight: Fallout from The Great American Bash 2023

Don't miss tonight's live edition of WWE NXT, coming to you from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, in the aftermath of The Great American Bash.

Exciting appearances are expected, with NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton teased to grace the event. Also, you can look forward to seeing the new NXT Tag Team Champions, Tony D'Angelo, making their presence felt. The intense feud between Bron Breakker and Von Wagner will likely take center stage once again.

The announced card for the night includes:

- Fallout from The Great American Bash

- A tag team match featuring Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon.

- A one-on-one encounter between Lyra Valkyria and Jacy Jayne.

- The highly-anticipated Schism interrogation segment aimed at uncovering the hidden "wolves" among the roster.

- An action-packed clash between Dijak and Eddy Thorpe.


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83147/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer