Tag Team Macth Set For Tonight's WWE NXT

WWE has just announced an exciting addition to tonight's episode of NXT, featuring a tag team bout.
The dynamic duo of Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz will be stepping into the ring to face off against Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez. This match comes in the aftermath of the Great American Bash event that took place this past Sunday.
During the pre-show, fans witnessed an eight-person tag team match, where Yulisa Leon, Valentina Feroz, Nathan Frazer, and Dragon Lee joined forces to defeat the formidable Meta-Four team, consisting of Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend.
The upcoming episode of NXT will feature the following matches:
- Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jayne
- Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe
- The Schism interrogation segment
