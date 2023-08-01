WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Tag Team Macth Set For Tonight's WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 01, 2023

Tag Team Macth Set For Tonight's WWE NXT

WWE has just announced an exciting addition to tonight's episode of NXT, featuring a tag team bout.

The dynamic duo of Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz will be stepping into the ring to face off against Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez. This match comes in the aftermath of the Great American Bash event that took place this past Sunday.

During the pre-show, fans witnessed an eight-person tag team match, where Yulisa Leon, Valentina Feroz, Nathan Frazer, and Dragon Lee joined forces to defeat the formidable Meta-Four team, consisting of Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend.

The upcoming episode of NXT will feature the following matches:

- Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jayne

- Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe

- The Schism interrogation segment

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus Match Not Taking Place at WWE Summerslam 2023 Despite Rumors

For months, speculation has been rife about a potential showdown between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus at WWE SummerSlam 2023. During the R [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 01, 2023 07:30AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83138/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer