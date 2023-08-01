Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler Set for Epic MMA Rules Match at WWE SummerSlam 2023

The highly anticipated match between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler is set to be a not-miss match at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2023 premium live event.

Once close friends and tag team partners, their relationship took a bitter turn when Baszler betrayed Rousey during Money in the Bank, costing them the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

The feud escalated during a recent episode of RAW, where the tension between Rousey and Baszler reached a boiling point. A gripping video aired, shedding light on the deep-rooted personal issues fueling this rivalry. Rousey likened herself to an ancient Roman emperor who trusted a loyal stableboy during his darkest days. However, the stableboy eventually turned on him, demanding too much and eventually leading to the emperor's downfall.

Baszler, on the other hand, expressed lingering resentment for being Rousey's friend and feeling unappreciated in return.

The emotional video ended with both women tearing up over their shattered friendship. But it was Baszler who delivered the final blow, revealing two crucial details. First, she declared that their encounter would not be a conventional match but a raw and intense fight. And second, she dropped a bombshell by revealing that Rousey's daughter, who happens to be Baszler's goddaughter, would come to despise her for what she's going to do to her mother at SummerSlam!

WWE commentators disclosed that the match will take place under Mixed Martial Arts rules. While the exact details of these rules are yet to be confirmed.