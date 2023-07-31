WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite and Collision Double Taping Announced For Next Month

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 31, 2023

AEW Dynamite and Collision will be having a special double taping scheduled for August 23rd. These exciting shows will serve as the go-home episodes leading up to AEW All In at Wembley Stadium. The venue for these double tapings will be the Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia.

Due to the proximity of Collision to AEW All In, the crew will need to pre-tape the Collision episode, which will air the day before the highly anticipated event.

Per Facebook:

The final stop before #AEWAllIn will be in the Greater Atlanta area - Duluth, GA at Gas South Arena on Wednesday, August 23rd for #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWCollision under one roof on the same night!
