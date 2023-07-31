AEW Dynamite and Collision Double Taping Announced For Next Month

AEW Dynamite and Collision will be having a special double taping scheduled for August 23rd. These exciting shows will serve as the go-home episodes leading up to AEW All In at Wembley Stadium. The venue for these double tapings will be the Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia.

Due to the proximity of Collision to AEW All In, the crew will need to pre-tape the Collision episode, which will air the day before the highly anticipated event.

Per Facebook:

The final stop before #AEWAllIn will be in the Greater Atlanta area - Duluth, GA at Gas South Arena on Wednesday, August 23rd for #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWCollision under one roof on the same night!

Tickets are ON SALE NOW! AEWTIX.com | Ticketmaster.com