WWE and Triple H Release Official Statements Mourning the Loss of Adrian Street

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 31, 2023

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H paid tribute today to the legendary "Exotic" Adrian Street who h passed away at the age of 82.

Triple H tweeted:

“A genre-bending pioneer whose larger-than-life presence and ruthlessness between the ropes changed the wrestling world forever. Honored to have called Adrian Street a friend. My thoughts are with Miss Linda and the family, friends and fans of Adrian Street,” he wrote.

WWE also issued the following on Street’s passing:

WWE Remembers “Exotic” Adrian Street

WWE is saddened to learn that Adrian Street has passed away.

Born the son of a coal miner in Wales, Street enjoyed a nearly 60-year career that spanned the globe, as his flamboyant style entertained audiences and reimagined what was possible in sports-entertainment.

After competing as Kid Tarzan, “Exotic” Adrian Street was introduced to the world in bold fashion, as Street would make his way to the ring adorned in pastels and glitter with his glam-rock entrance music providing the perfect soundtrack.

Accompanied by his long-time manager and future wife, Miss Linda, Street worked throughout the UK, Germany, Mexico and Canada before finally settling in the Continental Championship Wrestling promotion in Birmingham, Alabama.

Street estimated that he competed in somewhere between 12,000 and 15,000 matches, but his influence stretched well-beyond in-ring competition. Street is credited with designing the gear worn by Mick Foley’s “Dude Love” during his rivalry with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Street also starred alongside Ron Perlman in the 1981 film “Quest for Fire” and performed in the band “The Pile Drivers.”

WWE extends its condolences to Street’s family, friends, and fans.


