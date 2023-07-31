Interrogation and More Set For WWE NXT August 1 Episode

WWE NXT is gearing up for a big fallout show on August 1, with all the Great American Bash 2023 aftermath.

One of the featured matches will see Lyra Valkyria facing off against Jacy Jayne. After Valkyria's impressive performance against Rhea Ripley, she has a chance to prove herself further by taking on Jayne, who has been in the middle of a heated feud with Valkyria. The tension escalated when Jayne attacked Valkyria backstage during the WWE NXT Great American Bash.

Another highly anticipated bout will see Eddy Thorpe going head-to-head against Dijak in a compelling singles match. The two stars have been embroiled in a feud over the past weeks, with Dijak taking issue with the attention Thorpe received after defeating Damon Kemp in an NXT Underground match.

Moreover, Schism, the enigmatic masked group, will be conducting an intriguing interrogation during the episode. In a bid to uncover a potential mole within their ranks, Schism will question their own members, adding an element of mystery and suspense to the show.