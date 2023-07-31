The Elite Set For Match On AEW Dynamite 200

On the upcoming 200th edition of Dynamite in Tampa, Florida, AEW is set to showcase its biggest stars. A three-way match is scheduled, featuring AEW originals Jon Moxley, Trent Beretta, and Penta El Zero M. Additionally, Hikaru Shida will be challenging Toni Storm for the AEW Women's Championship.

An announcement from Tony Khan on social media reveals that the founding trio of All Elite Wrestling, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, will also be competing on the show. They will join forces to take on Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh.