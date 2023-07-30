Dominik Mysterio Retains NXT North American Championship at WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023

NXT North American Championship

Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali

After a quick backstage segment, which sees Jacy Jane attack Lyra Valkyria as Rhea Ripley appears and mentions how she's loving what she's seeing from them, we head to the pre-match video package for our next bout of the evening.

With that said, the events leading up to tonight's triple-threat title tilt for the NXT North American Championship between reigning and defending title-holder Dominik Mysterio, former champion Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali are shown. After it wraps up, we shoot back inside the arena.

Wes Lee's theme hits and out he comes to the ring to a good reception from the Texas crowd. Out next is Mustafa Ali, to a decent reaction as well. Both guys wait in the ring and glare as Dominik Mysterio makes his way out for this scheduled defense of his newly won NXT North American Championship.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. "Dirty" Dom immediately scoots under the bottom rope to avoid the early fight with Lee and Ali. They head out after him but Rhea Ripley comes over and stands in front of him to protect him. He runs into the ring and sprints across, trying to slide under the bottom rope again.

Throwing Mustafa Ali back inside the ring, Dominik Mysterio tags in Wes Lee. The two teams engage in a thrilling exchange, hitting Three Amigos back and forth. Dom faces a big dropkick from Ali, but he manages to lift his boot up in time, countering with a tornado DDT on Lee, but it's not enough for the victory.

Ali showcases his submission skills, applying a Boston Crab on Wes Lee and a Camel Clutch on Dominik Mysterio. The crafty Mysterio bites Ali's hand, forcing him to release the hold.

Amid the action, Mustafa Ali rips off a turnbuckle cover and climbs up to the top rope. He executes a daring 450 splash onto the apron, leaving both competitors at ringside. Rhea Ripley intervenes, getting involved on the apron, but Wes Lee takes her out with a devastating move, Riptide, into the announce table.

Back inside the ring, Rhea tries to distract the referee, and in the chaos, she throws her title into the ring. The referee takes it away, and she passes Dominik Mysterio another title. With the title in hand, Mysterio cracks Wes Lee with it, but it's still not enough to secure the win.

The action reaches its climax as Dominik Mysterio heads to the top rope, but Ali cuts him off with a dropkick, leaving him caught in the ropes. Mustafa Ali climbs up and attempts a 450 splash, but Rhea Ripley pulls him off the cover.

With tensions running high, Dominik Mysterio regains his composure and ascends to the top once more, ready to deliver a thrilling high-flying move to finish the match in a spectacular fashion at WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023.

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Dominik Mysterio