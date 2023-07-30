WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Releases Cold Open For NXT Great American Bash 2023 Featuring Cody Rhodes

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2023

WWE Releases Cold Open For NXT Great American Bash 2023 Featuring Cody Rhodes

Tonight, WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 is set to take place at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Austin, Texas, and you can catch all the action streaming live on the WWE Network on Peacock starting at 7/6c.

In anticipation of this thrilling premium live event, WWE has unveiled the official cold open video package, featuring none other than Cody Rhodes as the narrator. "The American Nightmare" pays heartfelt tribute to his father, Dusty Rhodes, and his dream, as the Great American Bash makes a triumphant return. This nostalgic and powerful video sets the stage for an unforgettable evening.


