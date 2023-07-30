Cody Rhodes Reveals Planned Bout with Sting in AEW Before WWE Return

Cody Rhodes recently shared some interesting details about his time with AEW and his departure in February 2022. In an interview with ComicBook.com, he revealed that a highly anticipated bout with Sting was in the works if he had extended his deal with AEW.

He explained that while nothing was officially on paper, there were discussions about him wrestling Sting. However, despite receiving a tremendous offer from AEW, both creatively and financially, Cody decided to explore other opportunities.

"I was going to wrestle Sting. I don’t think I’ve ever shared that with anybody and nothing was on paper or anything like that.

But I can say I got a tremendous offer from AEW creatively, financially, the full package. You won’t hear me say anything bad about AEW or Tony (Khan) or my time there. It was a tremendous offer, but the offer wasn’t right for me.

What I wanted to get back to was the first goal that I ever had (winning the WWE Championship). But yeah, that probably would’ve been the endgame. That’s what had been discussed, was to get one (match) with one of my heroes, Sting."