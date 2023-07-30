WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Grayson Waller Cites Bron Breakker's Spear as the Worst

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2023

During the latest edition of Out of Character, Grayson Waller had a conversation with Ryan Satin regarding the moves he dislikes the most in WWE. He had this to say about it:

“There [are] so many. I took that Powerbomb from Edge … on the floor. That wasn’t fun. But, you know, the answer has to be Bron Breakker’s spear. Dude, it’s like — I’ve been hit hard before. I’ve been in the ring with some wild guys who hit very hard, but Bron Breakker’s spear is [on] a different level. His intensity from this far away, that explosive power, man — no fun. Absolutely zero fun. Would not recommend it.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
