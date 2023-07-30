Paul Wight Highlights Unfairness of Comparing AEW to WWE

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, AEW's Paul Wight emphasized the unfairness of comparing AEW to WWE, considering AEW's status as a relatively new company that has been around for just a few years. In his words:

"We're a relatively new company, we've been around just a few years, but we've had a lot of support, a lot of growth, and we've had great leadership with Tony Khan. And that's how you get anything going. You've got to have somebody who understands the product and has the willingness to invest in the talent and invest in the growth. And I've seen AEW — since I've been there — for two years, coming out of the COVID pandemic when I started with them, and just how they're growing, what they're doing, and the way they're growing the talent they're building."

He also pointed out that it's an incredible time to be a wrestling fan due to AEW's success and popularity. Wight expressed surprise at the massive TV ratings AEW has achieved in the UK despite being a relatively new company. He believes this indicates a demand for a different choice of product in the wrestling industry. The availability of such platforms allows talents to connect with their audience, making it an exciting time for wrestlers and fans alike.

Regarding AEW's growth, Wight believes they are on a steady growth trajectory. He acknowledged that it's challenging to compare AEW to WWE, given WWE's long-standing legacy and history. However, Wight urged people to focus on AEW's brand, the talent they are nurturing, and the unique product they offer. He believes that with opportunities to expand into international markets like the UK, AEW has a good chance to become very successful.

Paul Wight became a part of AEW in early 2021.