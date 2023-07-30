WWE Looks at Roman Reigns' Top 10 Most Extreme Moments

WWE has just released its latest edition of the "Top 10" series on YouTube, showcasing the most extreme moments in the career of Roman Reigns, the current Undisputed Universal Champion. Below is the full list of these incredible moments along with a video link:

1. Roman Reigns ruthlessly pummels Seth Rollins with a chair.

2. Reigns delivers a devastating spear, crashing The Undertaker through a table.

3. Witness the shocking Con-Chair-To as Reigns strikes Edge with brutal force.

4. Montez Ford falls victim to a bone-crushing Uranage through a table.

5. The Demon is not spared as Reigns spears him through the barricade.

6. In a vicious display, Reigns executes a Drive-By on a trapped Jey Uso.

7. Reigns shows no mercy as he runs over Kevin Owens.

8. Watch in awe as Reigns powerbombs Rey Mysterio into Hell in a Cell.

9. Witness the heart-stopping moment when Reigns spears Braun Strowman off the stage.

10. The most jaw-dropping moment of all - Reigns spears Brock Lesnar right through a cage wall.