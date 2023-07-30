WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Booker T Discusses Memorable Victory Over Rey Mysterio and His Disdain for WarGames Matches

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2023

During the latest episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T expressed his thoughts on various topics, including his memorable victory over Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Title at the Great American Bash in 2006, and his dislike for NXT WarGames matches.

Regarding his World Heavyweight Title win over Rey Mysterio, Booker T fondly reminisced, saying, "Yeah, that was my final World Heavyweight championship reign as King Booker against Rey Mysterio. It remains one of my favorite matches, man, actually one of my all-time favorites. Sometimes during film study, I use that match to showcase how a bigger guy can work against a smaller opponent and make the entire encounter look poetic. As the bigger guy, my aim was not to be faster than Rey Mysterio; instead, I had to keep up with him, ensuring that when the time was right, our moves synced perfectly. In this business, timing is everything, and that match at the Great American Bash was undoubtedly one of my greatest triumphs."

When it comes to WarGames, Booker T revealed his reasons for not being a fan of the match format, explaining, "I just don’t like the two rings system. It throws me off, you know? It's not in line with my wrestling style. I wasn't looking to dive through ropes or go over the top or engage in any of that crazy stuff. That's why I wasn't a big fan of it, despite being part of the first one."

