Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Claims Yokozuna Was Jealous of Him

Former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson has revealed that there was some tension between him and the late Yokozuna when he first joined the company as the first African-American Intercontinental Champion back in October 1995. Johnson made his debut on RAW and quickly made an impact by bodyslamming the former WWF Champion.

During an interview on “The Ten Count” podcast, Johnson expressed that Yokozuna appeared to be jealous of him upon his arrival, and the bodyslam incident didn't improve their relationship. Johnson recalled the circumstances, stating that he was instructed by Vince McMahon to go out and perform the bodyslam on Yokozuna during a run-in. He mentioned that he didn't have a choice in the matter and had to follow the directive.

"When I got to the big show, Vince called me and said, ‘I want you to go down, do a run-in, and bodyslam Yoko.’ He didn’t ask me, could I? He just said, ‘I want you to.’ So I went to Yoko and told Yoko that Vince wants me to slam you and Yoko was very jealous of me at that time because he said, ‘I came from nowhere and ended up on the top of the card.’ Yoko said, ‘Well I hope you can get me up because I’m not going to jump for you.’ I was like, ‘Damn. It’s like that, huh?’ So when I got to the ring, I was so fired up, man. It took everything I had to get him up and over, but I did it."