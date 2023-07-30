WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

   

SPOILERS From Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings In Chicago (7/29/23)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2023

SPOILERS From Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings In Chicago (7/29/23)

Check out the results from the IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings that occurred in Chicago. These matches will air on AXS TV over the upcoming weeks:

- Gisele Shaw emerged victorious against Heather Reckless.

- Champagne Singh secured a win against Russ Jones.

- Kushida defeated Mike Bailey in a hard-fought match.

- Deonna Purrazzo claimed victory over KiLynn King.

- Killer Kelly scored a win against Jessicka and Savannah Evans in a competitive bout.

- Moose emerged victorious over Kevin Knight.

- Kon and Eric Young's match ended in a no-contest.

- Bully Ray triumphed over Black Taurus in an intense No Disqualification Match.

- The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) secured a victory against the team of Rich Swann & Sami Callihan.

- IMPACT Knockout’s World Champion Trinity successfully retained her title against Jody Threat.

- Deaner defeated Laredo Kid in a thrilling contest.

- ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) emerged victorious against The Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch).

- Chris Sabin secured a win against Samuray Del Sol.

- IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley retained his title against Brian Myers in a hard-fought championship match.


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #results #spoilers

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83085/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer