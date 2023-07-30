SPOILERS From Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings In Chicago (7/29/23)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Check out the results from the IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings that occurred in Chicago. These matches will air on AXS TV over the upcoming weeks:
- Gisele Shaw emerged victorious against Heather Reckless.
- Champagne Singh secured a win against Russ Jones.
- Kushida defeated Mike Bailey in a hard-fought match.
- Deonna Purrazzo claimed victory over KiLynn King.
- Killer Kelly scored a win against Jessicka and Savannah Evans in a competitive bout.
- Moose emerged victorious over Kevin Knight.
- Kon and Eric Young's match ended in a no-contest.
- Bully Ray triumphed over Black Taurus in an intense No Disqualification Match.
- The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) secured a victory against the team of Rich Swann & Sami Callihan.
- IMPACT Knockout’s World Champion Trinity successfully retained her title against Jody Threat.
- Deaner defeated Laredo Kid in a thrilling contest.
- ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) emerged victorious against The Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch).
- Chris Sabin secured a win against Samuray Del Sol.
- IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley retained his title against Brian Myers in a hard-fought championship match.
