AEW Star Don Callis Slams 'Millennial Whiners' Guevara and Garcia, Vows Jericho and Takeshita Will Teach Respect

Don Callis has expressed his disdain for some members of AEW, referring to them as "millennial whiners." He has been actively attempting to recruit Chris Jericho into his faction, 'The Don Callis Family,' which presently includes Konosuke Takeshita and Callis himself.

However, things might take a turn after the 200th edition of Dynamite on August 2nd, where Jericho and Takeshita are teaming up to face Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia, who are allies of The Wizard (a nickname for Don Callis).

If Callis has his way, he hopes Jericho will choose to leave the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) and join his new faction. In preparation for the upcoming bout, Callis has taken to social media to launch a scathing attack on Guevara and Garcia. He criticized them, saying they "make him sick" and don't comprehend the concept of respect as Jericho and himself do. He labeled them as "ingrates" and suggested they should be grateful to support the "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time), seemingly referring to Jericho. Callis also claimed that their "mental weakness" prevents them from achieving greatness, whereas those who were trained in the 80s and 90s, like himself and Jericho, understand the value of respect. According to him, Jericho and Takeshita will be the ones to educate them in this regard.