FULL MATCH: WWE SummerSlam 2022 - Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship

Kicking off the highly anticipated 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event was an electrifying RAW Women's Championship clash featuring Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.
Amidst escalating animosity, the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch reignite their epic rivalry in a stunning showdown for the Raw Women's Championship. Meanwhile, the WWE Universe is left in awe as Bayley makes a sensational return, joining forces with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai!
