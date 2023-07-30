WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023: Preview of the Matches and How to Catch the Action

Tonight WWE presents NXT: The Great American Bash 2023, set to take place this Sunday in the vibrant city of Austin, Texas, at the H-E-B Center. The streams live on Peacock and WWE Network elsewhere on Sunday, July 30 starting at 8pm ET.

This highly anticipated live event promises to deliver an unforgettable experience with a lineup packed with excitement, featuring three epic championship matches and other adrenaline-pumping encounters.

The confirmed matches for the event are as follows:

NXT Championship Match: The rising star and current NXT Champion, Carmelo Hayes, will put his title on the line in a monumental clash against the formidable Ilja Dragunov. Brace yourself for an intense battle between two incredible athletes vying for supremacy.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The dominant champions, Gallus, will defend their NXT Tag Team titles against the tough-as-nails duo, The D'Angelo Family. Expect explosive tag team action as these two teams collide in an all-out war for tag team gold.

NXT Women's Championship - Submission Match: The NXT Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, will showcase her grappling prowess in a Submission Match against the ferocious challenger, Thea Hail. It's a contest where technical mastery and submission holds will be the keys to victory.

Gable Steveson's In-Ring Debut: Get ready to witness history as the highly-touted Gable Steveson steps foot inside the NXT ring for the very first time. The wrestling world is abuzz with excitement to see what this exceptional athlete will bring to the squared circle.

Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin: In addition to his debut, Gable Steveson will have another challenge to face, as he takes on the rugged and unpredictable Baron Corbin. Will the newcomer make a strong statement or will Corbin prove to be a formidable roadblock?

Blair Davenport vs. Roxanne Perez - Weapons Wild Match: In this wild encounter, Blair Davenport and Roxanne Perez will go head-to-head in a Weapons Wild Match. With no rules and an array of weapons at their disposal, expect chaos, high-flying action, and fierce determination to prevail.

