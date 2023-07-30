WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 Set To Open With Title Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2023

Tonight's WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 boasts an impressive card with seven announced matches, including a thrilling eight-person match on the Kickoff Show.

This special Kickoff Show match will feature a match between two teams: Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Valentina Feroz & Yulisa León, facing off against The Meta-Four comprising Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend.

During the main show, the opening match will feature Gallus boys, Wolfgang & Mark Coffey, putting their NXT Tag Team Titles on the line against their fierce rivals, Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. With the stakes this high, a title change could very well be on the cards.


