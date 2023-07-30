WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 Set To Open With Title Match

Tonight's WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 boasts an impressive card with seven announced matches, including a thrilling eight-person match on the Kickoff Show.

This special Kickoff Show match will feature a match between two teams: Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Valentina Feroz & Yulisa León, facing off against The Meta-Four comprising Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend.

During the main show, the opening match will feature Gallus boys, Wolfgang & Mark Coffey, putting their NXT Tag Team Titles on the line against their fierce rivals, Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. With the stakes this high, a title change could very well be on the cards.