AEW Star Brandon Cutler Contemplates Character Change

Recently, during an interview with Comedy Store Wrestling, AEW's Brandon Cutler expressed his contemplation about undergoing a character change in the future.

Cutler acknowledged the challenges of finding a distinctive role in a large roster and believes that sticking to the comedy lane could be a viable approach to continue capitalizing on his strengths. He emphasized that it's crucial to excel in one's chosen category and not settle for just being "good enough" given the elevated standards in the wrestling industry.

Regarding potential character alterations for the future, Cutler shared, "There's talk of maybe doing something or maybe not, or like how a lot of things in wrestling and ah maybe nothing happens. I think there is that part of me where I could do something with the dragon again, do like a serious wrestling type, or just something completely new that I haven't even thought of."

When discussing the importance of finding the right place to showcase his talents, Cutler mentioned, "The game is elevated now, you can't just be kind of good, or like good enough, you need to be top shelf of whatever category you're going for. So there is that, yeah, I'm a good wrestler, but am I the best of what class I'm doing? I'm like, in comedy, I believe I am, I think I can be the top shelf of the comedy guys, so I am like I'll go for that."