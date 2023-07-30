WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Check Out Dominik Mysterio's Striking New Neck Tattoo - A Bold 'Villano' Statement!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2023

Step aside, Cody Rhodes, because a fresh face with an eye-catching neck tattoo has emerged!

Over the weekend, renowned tattoo artist Oscar made an exciting announcement on Instagram, unveiling his latest masterpiece on Dominik Mysterio from The Judgment Day.

The jaw-dropping photo reveals Dominik's new neck tattoo, featuring the word 'villano' gracefully cascading down the side. For those unfamiliar, 'villano' is the Spanish equivalent of the English term 'villain.' This bold and striking design adds a touch of intrigue to Dominik's already captivating persona.


Tags: #wwe #dominik mysterio #villano

