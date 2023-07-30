Check Out Dominik Mysterio's Striking New Neck Tattoo - A Bold 'Villano' Statement!

Step aside, Cody Rhodes, because a fresh face with an eye-catching neck tattoo has emerged!

Over the weekend, renowned tattoo artist Oscar made an exciting announcement on Instagram, unveiling his latest masterpiece on Dominik Mysterio from The Judgment Day.

The jaw-dropping photo reveals Dominik's new neck tattoo, featuring the word 'villano' gracefully cascading down the side. For those unfamiliar, 'villano' is the Spanish equivalent of the English term 'villain.' This bold and striking design adds a touch of intrigue to Dominik's already captivating persona.