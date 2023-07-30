WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

   

SPOILERS from ROH Tapings Following AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2023

SPOILERS from ROH Tapings Following AEW Collision

Following Saturday's AEW Collision, the following match results were recorded for ROH:

- Katsuyori Shibata, the ROH Pure Champion, emerged victorious over Joshua Woods.

- Cole Karter secured a win against LSG.

- Leyla Hirsch bested Miranda Vionette in their match.

- Aussie Open triumphed over The Iron Savages in their encounter.

- Athena achieved victory in her bout against Diamante.

- Dalton Castle emerged victorious in a match against Zack Clayton.

- In the ROH TV Championship Eliminator Semi-Final Match, Gravity managed to defeat Tony Nes.

- Komander & Hijo del Vikingo teamed up to conquer The Workhorse Men.

Dave Meltzer Believes Pro Wrestling is in the Midst of a Current "Boom Period"

Pro wrestling journalist and historian Dave Meltzer recently took part in an interview on McGuire On Wrestling and wholeheartedly endorsed t [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 30, 2023 09:32AM


Tags: #roh #ring of honor #spoilers #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83070/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer