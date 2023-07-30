SPOILERS from ROH Tapings Following AEW Collision

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Following Saturday's AEW Collision, the following match results were recorded for ROH:
- Katsuyori Shibata, the ROH Pure Champion, emerged victorious over Joshua Woods.
- Cole Karter secured a win against LSG.
- Leyla Hirsch bested Miranda Vionette in their match.
- Aussie Open triumphed over The Iron Savages in their encounter.
- Athena achieved victory in her bout against Diamante.
- Dalton Castle emerged victorious in a match against Zack Clayton.
- In the ROH TV Championship Eliminator Semi-Final Match, Gravity managed to defeat Tony Nes.
- Komander & Hijo del Vikingo teamed up to conquer The Workhorse Men.
