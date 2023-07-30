WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

CM Punk Reveals AEW World Championship from Mystery Bag, Ricky Starks Challenging with Ricky Steamboat as Referee

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2023

CM Punk Reveals AEW World Championship from Mystery Bag, Ricky Starks Challenging with Ricky Steamboat as Referee

During Saturday's AEW Collision, the long-awaited mystery of CM Punk's bag was finally unveiled. As he made his way to the ring with the bag in tow, Tony Schiavone couldn't resist asking what it contained.

Punk explained that he had just arrived in Hartford merely two hours before the show but always ensured he fulfilled his commitments to his fans in every town he visited. He acknowledged that a lot was happening in AEW and Collision, mentioning the upcoming All In event at Wembley Stadium and the involvement of Wembley itself and Ricky Starks in the contents of the bag.

For Punk, the bag symbolized more than just a physical item; it represented a responsibility he was willing to shoulder as the "responsible adult in the room." With an air of intrigue, he opened the bag, asserting that the truth didn't care about being right or wrong, but in this case, he was undoubtedly right. To everyone's surprise, Punk pulled out the AEW World Championship, declaring himself the rightful champion because he had earned it.

He spoke passionately about how the title held deep personal significance, with his name and even his blood engraved on it. Demonstrating his ownership, he spray-painted an 'X' on the belt, marking it as his own. Punk vowed that the title would remain on Collision and that he was the genuine world champion. However, his declaration was interrupted by Ricky Starks.

Ricky confidently asserted that he, not Punk, was the true world champion, having defeated him not once but twice. Furthermore, he claimed to be the face of Collision, adding more fuel to the fiery confrontation. Punk took Starks' challenge seriously, suggesting that they settle the matter in the ring and agreed to a title match for the following week. However, he stipulated that they'd need a special guest referee, to which Starks readily agreed.

The suspense reached new heights when Tony Schiavone announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat would serve as the special guest referee for the highly-anticipated title match. With tensions running high and the stage set for an epic showdown, fans eagerly await the clash between these two fierce competitors and the resolution of the title dispute.


Tags: #aew #collision #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83068/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer