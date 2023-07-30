WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Two WWE NXT Stars Get Into Fight At Convention

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2023

Two WWE NXT Stars Get Into Fight At Convention

At Saturday's Dream Convention, tension escalated between two WWE stars, Blair Davenport and Roxanne Perez, ahead of their intense grudge match at NXT Great American Bash tomorrow night.

The upcoming bout, a Weapons Wild match, aims to resolve the long-standing issues between Davenport and Perez since Davenport's return to the brand in May. It was revealed that Davenport was the mystery attacker responsible for assaulting several women on the NXT roster, including Nikkita Lyons, Wendy Choo, and Sol Ruca.

The feud between Davenport and Perez has spilled over into various off-site brawls on social media, notably on Snapchat and even in a convenience store, as seen on this week's NXT show.

In a recent Twitter post by WWE, a video captured the latest confrontation between Blair and Roxanne, once again demonstrating the intensity of their ongoing conflict, this time at the Dream Convention.

During the convention, Roxanne was in the middle of an interview when Blair unexpectedly arrived, reigniting their intense feud and engaging in a heated altercation.


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83067/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer