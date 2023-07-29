Richard Holliday Spotted Backstage at AEW Collision

Richard Holliday is currently backstage at AEW's Collision episode in Hartford, Connecticut, as reported by Fightful Select.

The talented wrestler is currently a free agent, and while he is seen backstage, the exact reason for his presence remains unknown. There are possibilities that he might be in discussions for a potential deal with AEW, or he could simply be visiting since he resides close to the area. It's worth noting that Holliday shares a close bond with AEW World Champion MJF, and together with Alexander Hammerstone, they formed the popular Dynasty trio during their time in MLW.

In his time at MLW, Holliday was a prominent figure and even held the tag team championship with MJF. However, he recently concluded his tenure with the company and has since made appearances at various bookings, including his debut for GCW. In addition to his wrestling endeavors, Holliday has been in the headlines for his courageous battle with cancer, which fortunately is now in remission.