Unveiled: The Identity of the Talent in Bobby Lashley and Street Profits Segment

The Twitter X account of Local Competitor has revealed the identity of the mysterious talent featured in the Bobby Lashley and Street Profits segment on last night's WWE SmackDown.

As per their findings, the talent in question is none other than Kaia McKenna, an emerging star in the wrestling scene. Kaia has been actively involved in wrestling since 2020 and honed her skills under the tutelage of renowned trainers Seth Rollins and Marek Brave at the esteemed Black & Brave Wrestling Academy. Prior to this WWE appearance, she has showcased her talents in various independent wrestling promotions all across the United States, and she also had a chance to compete on AEW Dark.