Wrestling Legend Calls for WWE to Release Bray Wyatt

A prominent wrestling figure strongly believes that WWE should part ways with Bray Wyatt by terminating his contract, citing him as "too much trouble."

After a surprising release from WWE during the summer of 2021, Bray Wyatt returned to the company at Extreme Rules in October of the same year.

Since his return, he has only participated in one televised match – a victory over LA Knight at the Royal Rumble in January. Such scarce television appearances over nearly ten months raise concerns.

Recently, there have been updates regarding Wyatt's situation, stating that he has been grappling with some undisclosed illness or injury, the specific details of which have not been disclosed publicly.

Konnan, a legendary figure in Mexican wrestling who was also well-known during his time in WCW, currently serving as a booker for the AAA promotion discussed Wyatt during his Keeping It 100 podcast, Konnan straightforwardly suggested that WWE should release Bray Wyatt, much like they did two years ago.

“I’m a big Bray Wyatt fan but he’s too much trouble.”

“His matches aren’t good and as creative as he is, $3 million for what he’s doing? Yeah, get rid of him.”