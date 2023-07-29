Former WWE Champion 'Not Far Off' Returning

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has been absent from WWE television since March, when he suffered an injury during a brawl, leading to his withdrawal from a scheduled Intercontinental Championship five-way match on the March 10 episode of SmackDown.
In his absence, Kingston's New Day partner, Xavier Woods, stepped in to compete in the match, as he was the only member of the trio who was not injured at the time.
Recently, Xavier Woods hinted at the New Day's return, stating that they would be back "in due time" as they were occupied with various outside projects.
According to an update from Sean Ross Sapp during a Fightful Select Q&A session, it seems that Kofi Kingston's return from injury is not too far away.
"I was told that Kofi wasn’t supposed to be that far off, but that was a week or two ago I believe. Big E is a ‘who knows if he’ll ever be back’ thing."
⚡ Shawn Michaels Advocated Strongly to Retain LA Knight In WWE
Over the past few months, LA Knight has rapidly risen to become one of WWE's most popular stars. However, his journey in the company has not [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 29, 2023 03:51PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com