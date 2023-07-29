WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
GUNTHER Surpasses WWE Legend's Record, Eyes Longest Intercontinental Championship Reign

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 29, 2023

GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Championship reign continues to reach impressive milestones, solidifying his status as a dominant Superstar. Just recently, he surpassed the number of days another WWE legend held the prestigious title.

Two weeks ago he marked an incredible 400 days as the Intercontinental Champion.

According to a graphic shared by WWE on X, GUNTHER's reign now stands at an impressive 414 days, surpassing even the legendary Randy Savage's iconic title reign in 1986-87 by one day. But the journey doesn't end there.

The next target on the list is Pedro Morales, who held the title for 424 days, followed closely by The Honky Tonk Man, holding the record with an astonishing 453-day reign. If GUNTHER wants to etch his name in history as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, he'll need to hold onto the title until September 8th.


Tags: #wwe #gunther

