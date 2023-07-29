Saraya Seemingly Disappointed with AEW's Handling of The Outcasts

Saraya appears to be less than pleased with AEW's handling of The Outcasts faction. Joined by like-minded individuals Toni Storm and Ruby Soho, they emerged as spray paint-wielding villains, drawing from their shared history as former WWE stars, to take on AEW's original female competitors.

Recently, Saraya has been absent from AEW television. Nonetheless, it seems she has subtly expressed her discontent with how The Outcasts storyline unfolded. This was evident when she liked a critical tweet from Ibou of Wrestle Purists, who expressed disappointment, stating that the Outcasts' storyline felt like a significant waste of time. While acknowledging that the injury was beyond anyone's control, the tweet pointed out that the absence of the Blood and Guts match impacted the entire division and led to a sense that little progress was made in the first half of the year.

“Kinda feels like the Outcasts story was a big waste of time. Obviously there’s no controlling the Hayter injury but we didn’t get Blood and Guts out of it, the whole surrounding division paused and it feels like very little was accomplished broadly in the first half of the year.”