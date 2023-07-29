WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE RAW Heats Up: Tag Team Match Added To 'Go-Home' Episode Before SummerSlam

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 29, 2023

On this upcoming Monday night, get ready for the"go-home" edition of RAW leading into the highly anticipated SummerSlam 2023 event.

Live from Houston's Toyota Center, The World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, will join forces with the charismatic Sami Zayn to take on the formidable team of Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

Prepare for the appearances of some of the biggest names in WWE. Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, and Logan Paul will all make appearances ahead of their respective matches at SummerSlam.

Maxxine Dupri, the rising star, will step into the spotlight as she takes on the imposing Valhalla in what promises to be a thrilling singles match.

Update WWE SummerSlam 2023 Card: Rollins vs. Balor, Reigns vs. Uso, and More!

Following Friday's WWE SamackDown, the company has updated the lineup for the upcoming SummerSlam 2023 event, which promises to a must-see e [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 29, 2023 06:39AM


