Update WWE SummerSlam 2023 Card: Rollins vs. Balor, Reigns vs. Uso, and More!

Following Friday's WWE SamackDown, the company has updated the lineup for the upcoming SummerSlam 2023 event, which promises to a must-see event on August 5th from Detroit, Michigan.

Here's the latest card:

- WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: The charismatic Seth Rollins will be facing off against the relentless Finn Balor, creating an intense battle for the championship belt.

- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Tribal Combat Match: Prepare for an epic showdown as the dominant Roman Reigns takes on his cousin Jey Uso, in what is sure to be a fierce battle for the WWE Universal Championship.

- WWE Women’s Championship Match: The highly skilled Asuka, the formidable Charlotte Flair, and the rising star Bianca Belair will collide in a triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship, promising an electrifying encounter.

- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The powerful Gunther will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against the relentless and battle-hardened Drew McIntyre, setting the stage for an unforgettable clash.

- SummerSlam Battle Royal: Brace yourself for an all-out war as Sheamus, LA Knight, and many other superstars, totaling 18 participants to be announced, compete in a high-stakes Battle Royal.

- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar: The versatile Cody Rhodes will go head-to-head with the beastly Brock Lesnar, leading to an explosive confrontation.

- Logan Paul vs. Ricochet: Internet personality Logan Paul steps into the squared circle to take on the agile high-flyer Ricochet, promising a thrilling encounter.

- Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler: In a battle of MMA crossover stars, the fierce and trailblazing Ronda Rousey will face off against the ruthless submission specialist Shayna Baszler, creating an intense and hard-hitting contest.