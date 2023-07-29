WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brian Cage and Big Bill Win Tag Team Battle Royal on AEW Rampage, Earn Future AEW Tag Team Title Opportunity

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 29, 2023

Brian Cage and Big Bill secure a future AEW Tag Team Title Opportunity after winning the Tag Team Battle Royal on AEW Rampage

During Friday's AEW Rampage event in Albany, the random pairing of Brian Cage and Big Bill emerged victorious in the tag team Battle Royal. Various other teams, including the Hardys, Jay Lethal & Satnum Singh, Ethan Page and Isiah Kassidy, Serepntico & Luther, and The Butcher and the Blade, also competed in the thrilling matchup. However, it was Cage and Bill who stood tall, securing their shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Now, Cage and Bill will face the winners of the clash between FTR and MJF & Adam Cole for the prestigious tag team gold on tonight's Collision event.


