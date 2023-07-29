Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, July 28, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partner.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (7/28/2023)

The usual "This is Rampage, baby!" theme and opening video airs to get this week's episode of AEW Rampage on TNT officially off-and-running.

Tag-Team Battle Royale

Excalibur welcomes us to the show as we shoot inside the MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. The camera pans the crowd and then we head down to the ring for our opening match of the show.

Opening up this week's show will be the advertised Tag-Team Battle Royale with a shot at the AEW World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line. We see all the teams at ringside.

The bell sounds and now each team gets in the ring at the same time. Big Bill stands with his arms out-stretched as the noticeable giant, along with Satnam Singh, in the early goings. The entire group of wrestlers closes in on him and the bout gets off to a hot start.

After a few minutes of action, some bodies start flying over the top, as Brother Zay and Matt Sydal are eliminated early on. We see Matt Menard and Angelo Parker working over Big Bill in the corner, but Matt Hardy and Ethan Page end up throwing out Parker.

Jay Lethal and Ethan Page both end up eliminated. We see them duking it out up the entrance ramp as we shift gears and head to a mid-match commercial break as the Tag-Team Battle Royale continues.

Several more eliminations take place, leaving things down to two teams to duke it out. Big Bill and Brian Cage and The Butcher & The Blade have a big stare down as the final four men in the ring after eliminating The Hardy Boys and taking them out of contention.

Finally, we see "The Machine" Brian Cage and Big Bill emerge victorious after eliminating the aforementioned AEW tag-team veterans of The Butcher & The Blade. After the match, we see a video package hyping The Kingdom in action and then we shoot to a commercial break.

Winners and new No. 1 contenders: Brian Cage & Big Bill

Komander vs. Kip Sabian

When we return from the break, we see hype for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite 200th episode special. We then head back inside the MVP Arena and out comes Komander accompanied by Alex Abrahantes.

The two settle in the ring where Komander fills in on short notice for Scorio Sky. His music dies down and he awaits the arrival of his opponent.

Now we hear the theme for Kip Sabian and out he comes accompanied by Penelope Ford. Both guys are in the ring and ready to rock and roll.

From there, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Komander jump into the early offensive lead. He knocks Sabian out to the floor and hits a flipping splash on him at ringside.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, Excalibur informed us that Komander hurt his shoulder on the landing, hitting the barricade after his splash before the break.

We see Sabian working over the weakened shoulder of Komander from that point forward. Komander fights back into the lead and walks the ropes for a Shooting Star Press, but Sabian moves and counters with a pump kick. He knocks Komander out to the floor and hits a springboard Arabian press.

Ford gets involved at ringside, raking at the eyes and tearing at the mask of Komander, allowing Sabian to hit a slingshot suplex off the ropes for a close pin attempt. Komander fights back and after a wild destroyer, he walks the ropes and connects with a shooting star press for an impressive win.

Winner: Komander

The Kingdom vs. Hayden Backlund & Myung-Jae Lee

Now The Kingdom duo of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett make their way out and head to the ring for our next scheduled match of the evening.

Already in the ring are their scheduled opponents, the team of Hayden Backlund and Myung-Jae Lee. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with tag-team action here on Rampage.

Taven and Backlund kick things off for their respective teams. Taven establishes the early lead and tags in Bennett. Within seconds, literally, Taven and Bennett finish him off for an easy, and very fast, squash match victory.

Winners: The Kingdom

Are You Dark Order, Or Not?

We see a video package with new comments from The Dark Order talking about tapping into the dark side of the group that they haven't seen in a long time after their Fight Without Honor match at ROH Death Before Dishonor. They close by asking if we are Dark Order, or not. After this we head to another commercial break.

Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose

It's main event time!

When we return from the break, we see the usual pre-Rampage main event video package hosted by "The World's Strongest Man" Mark Henry and then we head down to the squared circle for our final match of the evening.

The battle of former AEW Women's Champions is about to go down now, as first to the ring is Nyla Rose, accompanied by Marina Shafir. She settles in the ring and her music dies down.

Now the theme for Hikaru Shida hits and out she comes with a kendo stick in-hand. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our headline bout of the show. Shida fares well early on but Rose takes over and knocks her out to the floor.

Rose hoists Shida up and slams her head-first into the ring barricade on the floor. On that note, we shift gears and head to a mid-match commercial break as the bout continues.

As we settle back in from the final commercial break of the evening, we see Shida fighting her back into offensive control. The fans chant "Holy Shida!" as she takes it to Rose. We see The Outcasts trio of AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm, Saraya and Ruby Soho watching on via a monitor backstage.

The two end up on the top-rope where they trade headbutts and then Shida bites at Rose's face before ultimately finishing her off for an impressive win in a pretty good main event battle between two former AEW Women's Champions. That's how this week's show goes off the air, thanks for joining us!

Winner: Hikaru Shida