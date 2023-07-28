WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
All Elite Wrestling Files Trademark Application for 'AEW Plus'

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 28, 2023

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) recently initiated the process of registering a fresh trademark. On July 24, the organization officially submitted an application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to secure the trademark for "AEW Plus."

AEW Plus is the designated name for the promotion's streaming package offered in international markets via FITE TV. The trademark application specifies that it covers the service of "Streaming of professional wrestling entertainment video material on the Internet" (G & S).

Tags: #aew #aew plus

