Chad Gable Reveals WWE RAW Match Had Time Cut

In a recent WWE RAW bout, Chad Gable disclosed that some time was trimmed from the match. Despite this challenge, he took specific measures to ensure the match still turned out to be a "masterpiece."

During the July 17 episode of WWE Raw, the Alpha Academy duo (Chad Gable & Otis) squared off against the Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) in a Viking Rules match.

Ultimately, the Viking Raiders emerged victorious in a highly eventful match, featuring some unexpected moments, such as Maxxine Dupri and Valhalla crashing through a table.

Discussing the match on WWE's After the Bump, Chad Gable openly shared that they had to deal with a reduced time constraint.

“We had our time allotted, and we knew what we had, and it got cut, like so often happens with what we do. It’s a live TV show, this stuff happens. You’re always prepared for that going in.

“This was that one time where, and I’m always professional, I do my best to maintain professionalism. We were told, ‘your time is cut, we have to get rid of some stuff.’ I was like, ‘No. We’ll do it. We’ll make it work.’ We won’t be unprofessional and steal other people’s time, but we’re going to do what we planned because this is awesome and people deserve to see this.

“This whole story we’ve told, where we crammed a lot of stuff into 60-second backstage segments or 45 seconds here to tell a story as quick as we can about me coaching Maxxine and they get 30 seconds to respond.

“That stuff all worked so well that we got given more time to build to this payout, so we’re going to make the most of this payout.

“We deserved it, and I felt like we earned the right to do all of our art that night and deliver the masterpiece we got in eight minutes of Raw. I think we did it.

“It was a moment where I was like, ‘We’re not going to get rid of anything or change anything, let’s just do it.’ It worked out.”