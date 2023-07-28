Current NWA World Champion Tyrus Proposes Career-Ending Stipulation for Title Match Against EC3

A current world champion and former WWE Superstar is potentially on the brink of retirement from professional wrestling.

Tyrus, who currently holds the prestigious NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, is scheduled to defend his title against EC3 at the upcoming NWA 75th Anniversary show. Prior to the event, Tyrus has expressed a fervent desire for the match to be a Bull Rope match.

In a recent Instagram Live session, Tyrus passionately advocated for the Bull Rope stipulation, going as far as offering to put his entire career on the line just to secure the match.

"I’ll make you an offer you cannot refuse. I’m so passionate, I want this Bull Rope match, I want to be the bull in the woods, if you will, prove it at the Chase, at the 75, that I’m willing to put my career on the line as well.

"So, if EC3 wins the 12 pounds of gold against me in a Bull Rope match, not only will he be champion, I will retire."

This intense showdown will go down at the Chase Ballroom in St Louis, Missouri, during the NWA 75 event on August 26 and 27.