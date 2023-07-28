AEW Collision Brings More Opportunities and a Soft Roster Split to AEW's Talented Roster, Says Britt Baker

The introduction of AEW Collision has provided more opportunities for many of AEW's roster leading to what can be described as a soft "roster split" on the show.

While the Elite, the Blackpool Combat Club, and others have primarily featured on Dynamite, the same applies to CM Punk, FTR, Bullet Club Gold, and Ricky Starks on Collision.

Britt Baker, speaking on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, discussed the impact of Collision and how it has resulted in increased screen time for various roster members. She expressed her enthusiasm, stating:

"It's awesome because it gives more people TV time. We have such a huge roster, and we boast the best wrestlers in the world, but there are like 20 of them - so many. Therefore, it's great to give people a split.

"For us, we're still getting used to it because we don't know which show we're going to be on that week. It's not like a hard brand split, not like a 'Raw' or 'SmackDown'-type thing, at least not yet. I'm not sure about the future plan for that, but it's awesome.

"We've only been on TV for three or four years, and we already have three TV shows. The network wanted another show, so that's truly awesome."