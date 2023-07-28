Tonight's WWE SmackDown to Feature Explosive Finals of the WWE United States Title Invitational

Tonight, the penultimate edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The main event will be the highly-anticipated finals of the WWE United States Title Invitational, featuring LWO members Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The winner of this intense showdown will secure the #1 contender spot and earn a title shot against WWE United States Champion Austin Theory on an upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Although not officially confirmed for any specific segment or match at the moment, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is listed on both WWE and arena websites for tonight's show. Also, Jey Uso is expected to make an appearance as well, likely building up to their Tribal Combat match at WWE SummerSlam.



The official card for tonight's show is as follows:

- The Road to SummerSlam continues

- Karrion Kross faces off against Karl Anderson in a heated contest.

- The night culminates with the epic showdown between Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio in the finals of the WWE United States Title Invitational, as they vie for the chance to challenge Austin Theory for the prestigious title in the future.

