WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Mystery Surrounds Former AEW Champion's Disappearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 28, 2023

Mystery Surrounds Former AEW Champion's Disappearance

A former AEW champion has disappeared without any official explanation, leaving fans uncertain about their return. Jade Cargill, who had an impressive 508-day reign as the TBS Champion until Kris Statlander defeated her at Double or Nothing in May, is currently absent from the company.

Recently, when a fan asked if she would be returning to AEW soon, Cargill simply responded with a firm "no." 

While it's possible that Cargill is playfully teasing fans on social media and deliberately keeping her plans under wraps, there are indications that something more significant could be at play. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Cargill's departure remains unexplained, raising questions about the situation.

"Now that nobody has mentioned Jade Cargill at all on television in some time, and she’s teased not coming back, that goes down as with hindsight some of the weirdest booking ever. She beat everyone, mostly in one-sided matches but the top women, in particular Britt Baker, were kept away from her. There were only a few competitive matches."

"When she finally lost to Kris Statlander, it was total face saving in that she had a match right before. In theory, Statlander vs. Cargill should be a program but she’s gone with no explanation after years of being built."


Tags: #aew #jade cargill

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83032/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer