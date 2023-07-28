Ric Flair Surprised Hulk Hogan With Unusual Request Following Life Saving Surgery

Against all odds, Ric Flair surprised everyone by surviving a surgery that had only a 5% chance of success. Hulk Hogan, who was present at the medical facility at the time, recalled the tense moments leading up to the procedure.

When Hogan and Jimmy Hart arrived in Atlanta after receiving a distressing call from Flair's wife, Wendy, the doctor informed them about the severity of the situation. Flair had put his body through tremendous strain, resulting in damage to his intestines and other organs, leaving him with minimal chances of survival.

After the surgery, as Flair regained consciousness, the first words he uttered were an unusual request for Hogan to get him a six-pack!

"So he goes in, Jimmy Hart was with me, and we waited and waited. He comes out. He’s still alive. His girl’s crying, his daughter Ashley’s crying, I’m sitting there holding his hand. Five percent chance of making it. He opens his eyes. He looks up and goes, ‘Hogan, get me a six-pack.’ I went, ‘What?’ First thing he said to me, ‘Get me a six-pack,’ when he woke up. I was just tripping, man. It kind of blew my mind."

Hogan also praised Flair's dedication and hard work during their time in the wrestling world. While Hogan headlined in WWE, Flair put in the miles and effort in the southern territories, and Hogan admired his determination.

"I don’t mean to be an egomaniac, but I could actually wrestle anybody at that time. I mean, we sold out everywhere constantly for years. It didn’t matter if I wrestled Flair, Kamala, Paul Orndorff. It wasn’t that with me, I wanted him to get over so I would have somebody to work with and chase. For me, it was the old-school thing, the money and the miles. I wasn’t really that into being on the road or getting beat on every night, but there was so much paper involved."