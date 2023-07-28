Jim Ross Dismisses 'Brawl For All' Accusations as 'Utter Nonsense'

Despite being a commentator for several years and also holding the position of head of Talent Relations at WWE, Jim Ross firmly refutes the long-standing rumor that he ever utilized his influence to secure a main-event position for one of his closest friends within the company.

One of the most prominent theories revolves around the controversial Brawl For All tournament, where wrestlers were placed in real fighting scenarios to determine the toughest among them.

The tournament turned out to be a disaster, leading to severe consequences for all involved. Many wrestlers suffered injuries, but none as devastating as the injury sustained by "Dr. Death" Steve Williams. Steve Williams was initially brought in from All Japan Pro-Wrestling with the intention of becoming Steve Austin's next main-event opponent.

Unfortunately, Steve Williams' main-event aspirations were shattered due to a serious hamstring injury he suffered while competing against Bart Gunn in the tournament.

Numerous fans and even certain wrestlers have asserted that there were intentions from Jim Ross to utilize the Brawl For All tournament as a platform to elevate "Dr. Death" within WWE's audience at the time. However, Jim Ross vehemently refuted these accusations as "utter nonsense" during an episode of his Grilling JR Podcast.

"There was so many injuries, medical bills, talents getting embarrassed. It didn’t have an upside. I think it was a very poorly kept secret that Bart Gunn was the cream of the crop, even though many of my detractors thought that I had loaded the tournament so ‘Doctor Death’ Steve Williams could win it.

That’s total bullsh*t. I had nothing to do with the bracketing or who fought who or whatever. It’s a good story, but it’s just not accurate."