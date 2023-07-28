The Elite Expected to Remain with AEW for Years to Come

It appears that any chances of The Elite joining WWE have vanished, as they are expected to remain loyal to AEW for the foreseeable future. Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and 'Hangman' Adam Page, were instrumental in founding All Elite Wrestling.

Initially, there was speculation that they might consider following Cody Rhodes' path and making a move to WWE once their contracts expired. However, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter by Dave Meltzer, it is believed that they have decided to stay with AEW. This confirmation would have been more apparent after the Blood And Guts event if the corresponding interview had been aired.

"The prevailing belief is that the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Adam Page are staying. The interview Omega did off the air in Boston would have led you to believe that is the case. The interview was also originally supposed to be on television, as was the handshake between the Golden Elite and BCC, which seemed to signal the end of the feud at this point. If that Omega thing was on television with the mention of them sticking together, that’s where so many people believed they were staying and there was a no deal. None of those involved have said if that is what that line meant."

Meltzer emphasized that Kenny Omega held a significant position within The Elite, making him a prime target for WWE. However, recent indications suggest that even WWE has come to the realization that a potential deal is unlikely to materialize.

"We do know from a WWE standpoint that months ago they had the impression they had a good shot at Omega in 2024 and he was the most coveted of all the guys being talked about like Jay White and the others. That has gone cold so they do believe he’s staying with AEW.

Tony Khan making these big offers indicates hope or thoughts of a huge rate increase, in which case big money deals make economic sense. But as we note weekly, television is in a weird state right now and it’s the least stable it has ever been and for TV to commit to something new years in the future will be interesting."