Grudge Match Announced for WWE SummerSlam 2023

WWE SummerSlam 2023, the highly anticipated premium live event now has a new grudge match officially unveiled.

WWE has now confirmed that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will clash in a showdown of epic proportions at SummerSlam. The announcement was made on WWE's official Twitter (X) page.

This follows a heated incident during the Women's Tag Team Championship defense at Money in the Bank, where Shayna Baszler viciously attacked Ronda Rousey. As a result, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez took advantage of the chaos and pinned Rousey to become the new champions.

Since then, tensions between Rousey and Baszler have escalated, leading to confrontations on recent episodes of Raw. Finally, both competitors have come to an agreement to settle their differences with a face-off scheduled for Monday's (July 24) show.