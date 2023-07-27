A24's "The Iron Claw" Set to Wrestle Its Way into Theaters This Fall

According to Variety, A24's movie "The Iron Claw," centered around the Von Erich family, has officially set its release date. The film, written and directed by Sean Durkin, will be financed and produced by A24.

The cast of the movie features notable actors such as Zac Efron playing Kevin Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry, Harris Dickinson portraying David, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, Maura Tierney embodying Doris Von Erich, Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Ric Flair, MJF as Lance Von Erich, and Kevin Anton as Harley Race.

Mark your calendars, as "The Iron Claw" is scheduled to hit theaters on December 22nd.

The film's official synopsis reads as follows:

"Drawing from the true story of the Von Erichs, the movie traces the journey of this wrestling family dynasty, capturing their rise and fall, and the immense impact they had on the sport from the 1960s all the way to the present day."