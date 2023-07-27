WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview For Tonight's Ring of Honor Episode On HonorClub

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 27, 2023

Tonight at 7:00 PM EST, Ring of Honor is set to air a new episode of its weekly television show on HonorClub. 

The following matches are scheduled for tonight's episode of ROH TV on HonorClub:

- ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Mogul Embassy, consisting of Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona, will face off against the formidable trio of the Iron Savages, comprised of Bronson, Boulder, and Jacked Jameson.

- Dalton Castle & The Boys will lock horns with The Trustbusters, a powerful team consisting of Sony Kiss, Jeeves Kay, and Slim J.

- In a Pure Rules match, Josh Woods will go head-to-head against Eli Isom, promising a display of technical excellence and precision.

- The ROH Women's Champion, Athena, will be in action, ready to showcase her skills and dominance in the ring.

- Witness the electrifying presence of Trish Adora as she takes to the ring for her own high-octane match.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 27, 2023 02:21PM


