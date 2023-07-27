Booker T Opens Up on Contrasting Commentating Experiences In WWE

Booker T recently took part in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, delving into a wide array of subjects. One significant topic the WWE Hall of Famer touched upon was the disparity between his experiences as a commentator on the main roster compared to his time in NXT. He candidly expressed:

"The difference, you know, was quite apparent. When I was on RAW and Smackdown, there was an emphasis on being politically correct, and I often had someone talking in my ear, guiding me through the broadcast. [laughs] This sometimes restricted me from fully expressing myself. However, in NXT, it's a whole different ballgame. I feel more at home, just like I do at Reality Of Wrestling. I can freely toss my clipboard around, and more importantly, I have fun while doing it. In NXT, I can strike a serious tone, but at the same time, I can unleash the catchphrases and charisma that the fans enjoy, like talking about how to 'become' hotter than Scotty, shucky ducky quack quack."

Booker T went on to highlight that maintaining a balance is vital, focusing on one primary objective: elevating the younger talent, giving them the spotlight they deserve, and providing them with the boost they need to succeed.