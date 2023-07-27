Big Update On Chris Hero's AEW Future, Orange Cassidy Celebrates Championship Success

- According to a recent PWInsider report, Chris Hero has transitioned into a full-time producer role at AEW. Initially, he joined the company on a tryout basis just last month. However, his performance has garnered "high marks" from those within the organization, solidifying his position as a valued member of the team.
- Following the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy has etched his name in the company's history as the most successful champion to date. As the AEW International Champion, he has achieved an impressive record of 27 consecutive title defenses during his 289-day reign, equating to an astounding average of one defense every 10.7 days. This remarkable feat solidifies his position as the holder of the record for the most consecutive title defenses in AEW's history.
With 27 successful International title defenses in 289 days, Orange Cassidy as of this week has become the most successful champion in AEW history. That's an average of 10.7 days per defense.— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) July 27, 2023
What a run it's been. pic.twitter.com/IRnMOpH9q9
⚡ Jim Ross in Talks for AEW Commentary Return on Collision Following Hiatus
In the most recent installment of Grilling Jr, Jim Ross revealed that he has been in discussions with Tony Khan regarding a potential [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 27, 2023 02:13PM
