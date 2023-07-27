WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big Update On Chris Hero's AEW Future, Orange Cassidy Celebrates Championship Success

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 27, 2023

- According to a recent PWInsider report, Chris Hero has transitioned into a full-time producer role at AEW. Initially, he joined the company on a tryout basis just last month. However, his performance has garnered "high marks" from those within the organization, solidifying his position as a valued member of the team.

- Following the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy has etched his name in the company's history as the most successful champion to date. As the AEW International Champion, he has achieved an impressive record of 27 consecutive title defenses during his 289-day reign, equating to an astounding average of one defense every 10.7 days. This remarkable feat solidifies his position as the holder of the record for the most consecutive title defenses in AEW's history.

Tags: #aew #chris hero #orange cassidy

